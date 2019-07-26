St. Pete City Council extends Firestone Grand Prix agreement through 2024

FILE – In this Sunday, March 10, 2019, file photo, Chip Ganassi Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist (10), of Sweden, drives through turn two during the warm up for the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg auto race in St. Petersburg, Fla. After a strong IndyCar debut on Sunday, the Swede validated all the buzz around Ganassi’s newest hire. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg City Council has unanimously extended the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg agreement through 2024.

The racing event has been a tradition and the season-opening event on INDYCAR’s annual calendar for the past nine years of its 15-year history.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg brings worldwide exposure and spectators from across the globe to the City of St. Petersburg.

The race will occur on the second weekend of March for the next five years:

March 12-15, 2020

March 11-14, 2021

March 10-13, 2022

March 9-12, 2023

March 7-10, 2024

The event has also had a positive impact on the local community through fundraising efforts for both Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is run on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary waterfront circuit that includes a combination of adjacent downtown streets circling Pioneer Park, The Mahaffey Theater, the Salvador Dali Museum and extending onto the runways of Albert Whitted Airport, which overlooks Tampa Bay and the St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina.