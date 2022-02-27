St. Pete church raises money to help wounded Ukrainian military members

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – An active Ukrainian Catholic community in St. Petersburg is holding a charity concert on Sunday afternoon.

It’s happening at Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church on 90th Avenue North.

The charity concert is held by the Revived Soldiers Ukraine. The Ukrainian band Trioda is expected to perform from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 each. The event is open to everyone.

The money raised will go directly to Ukrainian wounded servicemen. A United Nations refugee agency said at least 150,000 people have fled the country into Poland and other neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has banned men of military age from 18 to 60 from leaving Ukraine and to stay back and fight as women and children flee and seek refuge.