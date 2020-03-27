St. Pete chocolatier says her business is essential to the livelihood of her employees

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County officials are working to enforce their safer-at-home order. On Thursday, they posted 14,000 notices on business doors to warn shops they could be shut down for violating social distancing. The order will last at least one week.

8 On Your Side’s Christine McLarty spoke with one of the businesses who received the letter from the city, Schakolad Chocolate Factory in St. Petersburg.

The owner, Jane Rakestraw, said Easter is a huge holiday for them so they are continuing to make chocolates to deliver to families. They are also getting a lot of feedback from customers coming in for coffee, grateful that they are open.

According to Pinellas County’s essential businesses list, the shop could constitute under restaurants that are supposed to be take-out or delivery only. Schakolad Chocolate is keeping its doors open for now and said foot traffic has been light.

Rakestraw said she believes her business is essential for the livelihood of her employees.

For example, she has one employee with a disabled husband who needs to work to put food on the table.

