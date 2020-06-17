St. Pete cancels Fourth of July fireworks display due to coronavirus

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Many Fourth of July celebrations across Tampa Bay are being canceled this year thanks to coronavirus.

The City of St. Petersburg announced via Twitter it has canceled this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display “in an effort to take preventative measures against COVID-19.”

This news comes hours after the City of Tampa announced the cancellation of its “Boom by the Bay” fireworks show.

“While we would have loved to celebrate the 4th of July together in person, we have to put the safety of our community first,” says Mayor Jane Castor. “We are looking forward to an even bigger celebration next year once this virus is behind us, but we have to work together first to stop it.”

Despite the recent spike in coronavirus cases across the state and in the Tampa Bay area, other Tampa Bay cities have decided to continue with their Fourth of July celebrations this year.

The City of North Port announced their Freedom Fireworks celebration will continue, however, have asked the community to either watch the display from home or to join the city live on Facebook to view the fireworks.

