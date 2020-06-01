St.Pete businesses concerned after multiple weekend burglaries

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St.Petersubrg Police said Sunday they had 11 hours of peaceful protests before it turned violent around 11:00 pm. Police said protestors began throwing pieces of concrete, rocks, and bottles at officers, 14 people were subsequently arrested.

Police also said there was a rash of burglaries early Sunday morning. 8 On Your Side reached out to St.Pete police to see if the two were related.

“We have no way to connect these crimes to the protesters at this time. There were no crowds, groups or anything else to suggest these were related to the events this weekend.”

























According to the St. Petersburg Police Department five stores burglarized Sunday morning are:

Cell Phone Repair Store: 3803 34 Street South

DTLR Clothing Store: 2930 54 Avenue South

On Point Fashions Store: 2132 34 Street South

AT&T Store: 5145 34 Street South

Ocean Blue Galleries: 284 Beach Drive Northeast

Some store owners we spoke with think the events could correlate. One store owner who wanted to stay anonymous said the world is just an unpredictable place right now and you can’t plan or prepare for unpredictability.

8 On Your Side is speaking with store owners in the surrounding businesses who say they are worried about what could come next for their businesses.

