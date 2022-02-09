St. Pete boosts payments for first-time homebuyers assistance program

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – As rental prices climb to astronomical heights, St. Pete leaders want to help you explore another option, buying a home.

“They’re better off as homeowners than renters,” said Janice Lockridge-Williams, a real estate consultant.

She said the down payment stops a lot of people from looking into this option.

“They will qualify for a mortgage. They will be able to pay their payments, but it’s impossible to get a home unless you can pay the down payment,” Williams said.

That’s where the city’s down payment assistance program comes into play. They’ve increased the assistance maximum from $40,000-60,000. If you make at or below 80% of the average median income and stay in the house for 10 years, the loan is forgiven.

Williams said the extra money they’re giving out is necessary during a time like this.

“As you know, our prices continue to escalate, so now it’s even more important that they have as much as they’re providing to take the slack away,” Williams said.

For more information on how to partake in this program, you can visit StPete.org.

