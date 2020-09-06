St. Pete Beach ice cream shop finds ways to continue serving customers during the pandemic

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As Tampa Bay’s popular beaches welcome thousands of visitors over Labor Day weekend, a family-owned ice cream parlor that’s stayed open throughout the coronavirus pandemic is hoping for a busy weekend.

“I just drove up and down the beach and I think we’re gonna have a great weekend,” said Alison Herman, the CEO of Larry’s Ice Cream and Gelato café.

The ice cream shop on Gulf Boulevard looks a lot different than a year ago with signs reminding customers to wear masks and plastic barriers set up on the counter between staff and customers.

“We never shut down, we never let anybody go,” said John Waterman, Herman’s husband and the head of marketing.

Whether it was for carryout or curbside pick-up, Herman said her staff found ways to keep scooping cups and cones of ice cream.

“We’ve been pretty good with not cramming in people,” she told News Channel 8, “because normally pre-COVID we have lines out the door.”

As visitors come to town for the final holiday weekend of the summer, the message from local leaders is simple: keeping following the rules because the pandemic isn’t over.

“We did see that uptick after Memorial Day,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said. “That was pretty early. We didn’t have the mandatory mask order. Now that we have that order, we’re hoping that people will follow and we won’t see that uptick even during Labor Day.”

Kriseman said tourism in the area has started to pick up and hotels are busier.

For Larry’s Ice Cream, a business that’s been in Herman’s family since the late 1980s, the pandemic is just the latest challenge.

“Our responsibility is just to always have Larry’s available for happiness and we’ve been here from hurricanes and flooding and red tide,” Waterman said.

Herman shared with 8 On Your Side her best advice for other small businesses during these uncertain times.

“(The pandemic) won’t go away for a while,” she said, “but if you have a great friendly staff and you put all your procedures in place, just managing the COVID and making sure everyone is safe.”

Across Tampa Bay, local officials tell News Channel 8 they’ll be keeping a close eye on new COVID-19 cases in the coming days.

