ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue made some furry friends extra happy over the weekend!

The fire and rescue team donated expired fire hoses to the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary so the sanctuary can make new hammocks for the monkeys and apes to “monkey around.”

Fire Marshal Kelly Intzes made the special delivery. While Intzes was there, she was also able to tour the sanctuary.

Credit: St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue

News Channel 8 anchor Jack Royer even joked that the news station needs the fire hose hammocks in the break room.

“We want one for the break room here at News Channel 8,” he joked.