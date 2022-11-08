ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a new voluntary recall Tuesday over salmon that could potentially be contaminated with listeria.

The FDA advisory said Seven Seas International USA, LLC of St. Petersburg recalled 540 cases of Giant Food Private Label Sockeye Smoked Salmon.

Maryland state health officials discovered the potential for contamination while conducting routine tests on the fish products.

Only the cases with a Universal Product Code (UPC) of 68826715832 and Lot number R4132 are affected by the recall. The products were distributed in Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Delaware.

Listeria is a potentially life-threatening bacteria that can kill young children, the elderly, unborn children, and those who are immunocompromised. Healthy individuals who get sick from listeria can suffer from high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

The FDA and Seven Seas International are investigating the cause of the contamination.

Those who bought the affected product should throw it away or return it for a full refund.