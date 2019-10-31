St. Pete bar reopening for Halloween after rash complaints

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg bar that temporarily closed down after several customers complained of rashes is set to reopen for Halloween.

The Pelican Pub closed for two days this week after customers complained about suffering severe skin reactions from a bench inside the bar. The owners of the bar said they worked with health officials to investigate, then decided to remove the bench.

“While we don’t know for sure if the bench was the culprit or not, we take all complaints regarding safety very seriously and made immediate and permanent changes to the pub to remove any doubts and ensure the well-being of our guests,” one of the owners, Sean Knight, said in a statement. “We requested the help of state health inspectors, had the establishment treated for potential insects and removed the bench in question.”

Now the owners plan to reopen Thursday night with a special Halloween party. They say the bar has been given a green light from health inspectors, so they’re going to “Bury the Bench.”

The owners say they will be unveiling a special memorial tombstone to officially bid the bench goodbye. It’s expected to become a permanent fixture in the bar.

They’re also offering a free round of shots to everyone at the bar at midnight. The shots are called “Bye-Bye Bench Bombs,” the owners say.

“Our teams have been working around the clock to get the pub back up and running and we’re grateful to everyone’s hard work and patience,” said Knight. “We’re ready to get back to what we do best, which is throwing great parties and having fun.”

The pub is scheduled to reopen at 4 p.m. Thursday and stay open until 3 a.m. Friday.

