St. Pete 8th grader arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up the school’

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police arrested an 8th grader from Azalea Middle School after he threatened to shoot up the school.

Police say the 13-year-old made the threatening statement to other students Friday by saying he planned to dress up as a school shooter and was going to “shoot up the school.” Someone shared his comments on social media.

According to police, the school’s resource officers were notified and they launched an investigation.

Police have charged the middle schooler with making a false report of a bomb/firearm to conduct bodily harm.

