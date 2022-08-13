ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a man and woman for allegedly murdering a 3-year-old girl and abusing other children, according to numerous affidavits.

The documents state that Monica Williams, 33, and DaQuan Maquel Lindsey, 25, killed the 3-year-old girl by throwing her against the wall, which left her unresponsive.

Police said the defendants waited 40 minutes before calling 911. When first responders arrived, the child was “ashen grey and pulseless” until they managed to get her pulse back through CPR.

The girl was said to have bruising on her forehead and left eye, cuts on the face and lip, an occipital fracture, minor burns and marks to her left leg and right hip, and a healing cut to the back of her head and neck. Police said the girl also had hundreds of scars on her body.

The affidavits said that the child was later found to be brain dead from a lack of oxygen.

According to police, Williams and Lindsey were caretakers for the child and that Lindsey would discipline the toddler.

Williams told police that the 3-year-old was beaten with a belt until bloody multiple times in the past and that she would be bound with shoelaces on her hands and ankles, police said.

The affidavits also mentioned other children, including a 3-year-old boy who was scarred from Lindsey beating him with a belt to “teach him right from wrong.” Williams said she saw beatings injured the child, according to the documents.

Police said a Wednesday medical evaluation found that the boy had 70 scars on his body in various stages of healing, a swollen foot, and a fractured hand bone.

The affidavits also said that Williams neglected the children in her care to the point of them still not being able to talk or not being potty trained.

“A prudent person would have sought the medical intervention with a child exhibiting such cognitive delays to ensure the well being of said child,” one of the affidavits said.

Both suspects were booked on charges for first-degree murder in the 3-year-old girl’s death, along with charges for child neglect and abuse.