St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital patient receives gift of virtual reality from Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – An 11-year-old St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital patient got a special surprise from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Monday.

Lakota Lockhart, of Plant City, was born with congenital central hypoventilation syndrome, a central nervous system disorder which causes his breathing to stop every time he falls asleep.

Lakota’s mom told the aquarium he has to wear a ventilator every time he sleeps, and the family has to take the ventilator and a tank of oxygen anywhere they go.

Throughout the month of October, CMA is bringing its rescued dolphins, including Winter and Hope, to children like Lakota across the country.

The kids are receiving a “custom-made box of surprises,” according to the aquarium, which include a free visit to the aquarium’s new facility in person.

It also features a virtual reality headset, bringing Winter and her friends to these hospital patients.

CMA created a 360-degree video to be used within the headsets, exclusively for those children.

Crews used 360-degree cameras, in addition to underwater rigs to bring their vision of special virtual reality to life.

“With our easy instructions, kids could put on the VR goggles and dive into Winter’s new world without leaving their bed,” CMA said in a video provided to News Channel 8.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium opened its new dolphin habitat, the Ruth and J.O. Stone Dolphin Complex, at the end of July.

