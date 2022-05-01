ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Nearly 3,000 people participated in the 39th annual St. Anthony’s Hospital triathlon this weekend.

The three-day event took place at North Shore and Vinoy Parks. Saturday, the Meek & Mighty triathlon for kids offered young athletes two options:

Swim 100 yards, Bike 3.6 miles, Run 1/2 miles (Ages 7-10)

Swim 200 yards, Bike 5.4 miles, Run 1 mile (Ages 11 & over)

On Sunday, athletes checked in before 5:00 a.m. for their event. Two options were available that day also:

St. Anthony’s Triathlon, Olympic Distance –1.5K swim, 40K bike and 10K run

St Anthony’s Sprint Race– 750-meter swim, 20K bike, 5K run

Following the races, a celebration was held to honor participants and the return of the event as it was postponed two years due to COVID-19.