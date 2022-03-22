CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Lane closures on State Road 580 in Clearwater could cause traffic delays for students at Countryside High School as they return from spring break.

Crews are replacing a leaking 48-inch water main located under the westbound lanes of S.R. 580, according to Pinellas County Utilities.

The work started on Saturday, March 12 while students were on spring break. It is expected to continue through Friday, April 3.

While crews are at work, drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Signage is out to help with traffic flow.

A statement from Pinellas County says:

“Traffic will be routed around the project site by sending westbound motorists south and north at the intersection of S.R. 580 and McMullen Booth Road. To aid traffic flow, an additional turning lane will be added to the traffic pattern at the intersection, with a total of three lanes turning south. Travelers who choose to turn south on McMullen Booth Road will be directed to use Enterprise Road to travel west to U.S. 19. Travelers who choose to turn north on McMullen Booth Road can use Curlew Road or Tampa Road to travel further west. In addition, variable message boards are currently in place warning motorists about the closure. Message boards are deployed on westbound S.R. 580 and Tampa Road (S.R. 584) in Oldsmar and along McMullen Booth Road, north of Curlew Road (S.R. 586) and south of Enterprise Road. The message boards are positioned so that motorists can choose to avoid the area completely by diverting to Tampa Road or Curlew Road to the north of the project area or by choosing to turn south on Philippe Parkway (S.R. 590).

A separate detour plan for Countryside High School employees, students and parents will be in place. The approach to enter the school parking lot and drop off area will be from Charles Avenue, which intersects S.R. 580 at the main entrance to Countryside High School. Charles Avenue can be accessed by turning south from S.R. 580 onto McMullen Booth Road and then turning west onto Charles Avenue. The detour will send motorists north on Charles Avenue through the signaled intersection in a single lane across the work site to the school’s main entrance.”