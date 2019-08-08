Squatters evicted from Clearwater man’s backyard less than 24 hours after 8OYS got involved

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – “I just broke down in tears, and I just can’t believe I might be getting my life back,” says Forrest Malmin after 8 On Your Side got results for him in less than a day.

Malmin says he’s been trying for months to get what he calls “squatters” to leave his backyard.

The couple has been living in a tent in his backyard on and off since January, according to Malmin. He says he’s tried everything to get them to leave.

Malmin claims the couple will yell and scream in the middle of the night, and that he was scared to take the tent away himself for fear of retaliation. The woman who lives in the tent claims the two had a verbal agreement that she could live there.

Malmin says that was never the case.

Malmin contacted 8 On Your Side Wednesday night. We called Clearwater Police and even suggested code enforcement pay a visit.

Thursday morning, Malmin says code enforcement officers showed up to his house. He also heard back from Clearwater Police. They showed up as 8 On Your Side was talking to one of the trespassers and told her she and the man she lives within the tent have 24 hours to leave or they’d be facing arrest.

“I feel grateful toward Clearwater PD and Channel 8 for helping me get rid of these people who have been ruining my life,” says Malmin.

In the meantime, Clearwater Police offered a list of services to the couple living in the tent to help them get back on their feet.