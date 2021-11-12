Sponge Docks Seafood Festival to kick off with food, art, live music

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — The 33rd Annual Sponge Docks Seafood Festival will bring several food vendors, art and live music to Tarpon Springs this weekend.

One of those vendors is The Lobster Tank, a family-owned and operated food truck that makes authentic and original Maine Lobster Rolls.

The Lobster Tank Co-Founders Justin and Kara Pirolo grew up in Tarpon Springs and said they have attended the Seafood Festival over the years.

“It’s such a big part of this little community,” Kara Pirolo said. “They have a little coastal area with all generational, small-time business owners that run these restaurants.”

Several art vendors are already lined up on the streets near the Sponge Docks for the festival, including Michael Howland, a painter who owns ‘Land and Sea Original Acrylics‘.

“I think it brings joy to a lot of people,” Howland said. “They can see a painting on a wall and maybe get attached to it somehow from a past memory or place they’ve been.”

The festival is presented by the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association, the group that also organizes events like First Friday and Hippiefest.

This year, the Seafood Festival was moved to a different location in Tarpon Springs thanks to a local business owner who stepped in to help after the previous location became unavailable.

The 33rd Annual Sponge Docks Seafood Festival is free to attend and is located at Athens St. on the Sponge Docks.

It will be open to the public on Friday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available at Dog Splash Park on Live Oak St.