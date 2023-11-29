ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Area residents are still recovering from Hurricane Idalia.

“We were actually able to spend thanksgiving here, but there was no table,” said St. Petersburg resident Minnie Lopez. “There was no bed for my daughter.”

The storm battered Florida’s west coast, leaving many in need of federal assistance. Now, the countdown is on, to claim that money, with just a few hours left to apply for FEMA assistance.

For Lopez, the hurricane left tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

“The entire house,” she described. “We had to throw away some of the clothes, bedroom, dining, couch, literally everything.”

But thanks to FEMA, Lopez has received $25,000 to help her and her family bounce back after the hurricane.

“It was an easy breezy application,” she explained. “They just you know this is what we need, if they need more they just call you straight.”

“You don’t really need to hey where’s my application,” she continued. “They really respond in a timely manner and they talk to you as well.”

FEMA can help with anything from home repairs, to paying rent and even fixing cars. You can also be reimbursed for child care, hotel stays and renting a storage unit, but time is running out.

“[Wednesday] is the last day to register for the first time if you haven’t registered with FEMA,” FEMA Public Information Officer Alberto Pillot said. “Let’s say for example you were out of state, waiting for insurance or waiting to see what kind of damage your home is suffering now and you’re noticing them, now is the time to apply with FEMA.

You can apply on the FEMA website here, before Thursday at midnight.