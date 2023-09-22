ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday evening.

Police said a 25-year-old man was operating a grey Honda CBR600RR motorcycle at a high speed around 8 p.m. when he collided with a Hyundai Sonata at the intersection of 34th Street North and 34th Avenue North.

The Hyundai driver had crossed five lanes of traffic when the motorcyclist struck the right rear side of the car, investigators said.

(WFLA)

Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene. The Hyundai driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of 34th Street North and 34th Avenue North reopened about five and a half hours after the crash.