SPC celebrates National Career and Technical Education Month

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – February is National Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, which celebrates the value and achievements of CTE programs.

These programs are also referred to as Workforce Education programs and educators at St. Petersburg College say it’s a great opportunity for adults who want to change or better their careers.

The college offers 2 and 4-year degrees in CTE areas such as computer programming, cybersecurity, information technology and more.

SPC Dean of Workforce, Michael Ramsey, said programs like these align students to secure jobs in our local economy.

“The opportunities are endless for short-term, two-year training programs that are in demand in the labor force,” said Ramsey. “SPC provides students with the skills to be successful and to gain high-wage careers in the Tampa Bay region.”

To learn more or for a full list of events celebrating CTE month click here.

