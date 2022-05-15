TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The southbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge have been closed as authorities are gathered at what appears to be the bridge’s peak.

At this time, there is little known information on the situation, but 8 On Your Side has learned that an investigation is underway. Traffic cams showed a person sitting on top of a UHaul before they climbed down from the vehicle.

We are awaiting more information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route in the meanwhile.