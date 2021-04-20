Southbound lanes of U.S. 19 closed following Clearwater police SUV crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver has been taken to Morton Plant Hospital as a trauma alert following a crash involving a Clearwater police cruiser.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue say the crash occurred on U.S. 19 near Drew Street just before 7 p.m. when a pickup slammed into a police SUV that was conducting a traffic stop on the side of the highway.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 19 are closed south of State Road 590 and will be shut down likely for several hours.

The police officer who was making the traffic stop was not injured as he was away from his Chevrolet Tahoe at the time, talking with the driver he had pulled over. The pickup and the police SUV sustained significant damage.

