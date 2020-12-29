LIVE NOW /
Southbound lanes of Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed following multiple vehicle accident

Pinellas County

TAMPA (WFLA) – The southbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge are closed following a multiple vehicle accident.

The Florida Highway Patrol is headed to the scene and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue is on scene investigating the crash.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

