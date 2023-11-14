TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Southbound lanes of I-275 were closed Tuesday evening south of St. Petersburg due to a crash and fuel spill, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A commercial vehicle jackknifed near mile-marker 20, troopers said.

The Rapid Incident Scene Clearance team was called because of fuel spilling on the roadway, according to FHP.

The roadway remained closed as of 6:15 p.m.

