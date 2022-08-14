ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation will close all southbound I-275 travel lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

During the closure, crews will install overhead signage as part of the Gateway Expressway project.

Southbound I-275 motorists needing to cross Old Tampa Bay will be directed to exit the interstate using Dale Mabry South Exit 41A, continue south on Dale Mabry Highway, west on Gandy Boulevard, then north on Roosevelt Boulevard towards southbound I-275.

FDOT states northbound traffic on I-275 is not impacted by the closure. Advanced warning signs will help drivers traveling through the area.