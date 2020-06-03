Sound of silence sends powerful message at St. Petersburg protest

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Protests in St. Petersburg remained peaceful throughout the day on Tuesday.

Demonstrators chanted, “No justice, no peace,” and “George Floyd.”

But, perhaps the most moving moment happened when nothing was said. Protesters laid in the middle of 1st Avenue North for nine minutes in silence. The nine minutes symbolized the nine minutes George Floyd pleaded for his life.

The group spent an equal amount of time standing in solidarity in front of police headquarters and marching throughout the city.

Demonstrators blocked several intersections, chanting, “These streets are our streets.”

Hopeton Johnson is hopeful the message is being heard.

“I hope and pray that it is, but it needs to be a change,” said Johnson. “It’s a shame that you are here in America you’ve got to live, I shouldn’t be afraid to go out my door and wonder if the police are going to pull me over.”

Angie Granados isn’t confident her voice is being heard, just yet.

“I feel like we’re not being heard right now. Eventually we are and I hope that we are,” said Granados. “You know, in a few days from now, it’s going to take a while.”