Some Tarpon Springs business owners not happy about sidewalk sign ordinance

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Business owners and some city leaders in Tarpon Springs are at odds over signs on the sidewalk.
Under a recently enforced ordinance, business owners are no longer allowed to place plastic, A-frame signs outside their shops. The ordinance allows for metal and wood signs.
Sherry Wendt, a member of the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association says the rule puts business owners in a tough situation.
“Our merchants are already in trouble tryin to get through COVID and everything else. Now, they have to go out and spend another couple hundred of dollars. They like their signs, they don’t want to go pick out another one,” she told 8 On Your Side.
City Commissioner Jacob Karr sent the following statement regarding the ordinance:
The board wants to continue to support the businesses of Tarpon Springs. The board has had over two years discussion about the sign codes and the code was put in place early last year.
The plastic sandwich board signs had a lengthy extension to allow the businesses time during COVID. The city has also communicated with the businesses many times over the past year.
There are many businesses that are happy with the new ordinance based on discussions had and they feel it helps unify the city and look. This is also a small touch for a beautification effort around the city.
There is a small group that are not happy with the change.
You will see similar sign ordinances in many other cities and this is not unique to Tarpon Springs.