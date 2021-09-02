Some Tarpon Springs business owners not happy about sidewalk sign ordinance

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Business owners and some city leaders in Tarpon Springs are at odds over signs on the sidewalk.

Under a recently enforced ordinance, business owners are no longer allowed to place plastic, A-frame signs outside their shops. The ordinance allows for metal and wood signs.

Sherry Wendt, a member of the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association says the rule puts business owners in a tough situation.

“Our merchants are already in trouble tryin to get through COVID and everything else. Now, they have to go out and spend another couple hundred of dollars. They like their signs, they don’t want to go pick out another one,” she told 8 On Your Side.

City Commissioner Jacob Karr sent the following statement regarding the ordinance: