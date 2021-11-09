WATCH: Soldier surprises daughter at Clearwater school after 9-month deployment

Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A McMullen-Booth Elementary School got a special surprise during her lunch break Tuesday morning.

Cailani Martinez’ father has been deployed for nearly a year in Syria. She didn’t know he had planned to visit her at school on Tuesday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Cailani was asked to go on stage with a group of students to talk about Veterans Day. Her father, Cedric Goins, was hiding in a room backstage, and as she was speaking, he came out and surprised her.

News Channel 8 cameras were there to capture the touching moment.

