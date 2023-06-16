CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The city of Clearwater approved a ban on smoking and vaping on city-owned public parks and beaches Thursday night.

The city council unanimously approved the new ordinance and it goes into effect immediately.

It includes cigarettes, vapes and e-cigarettes, but does not include unfiltered cigars.

City council members said the ultimate goal is to reduce the environmental impacts on the community.

The city said the ban would protect beachgoers and marine life.

This comes a year after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law that allows cities and counties to decide if they want to enforce a smoking ban.

The city of St. Petersburg has already implemented a similar smoking ban.