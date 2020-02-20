Smash and grab bandit targets woman’s car in Largo church preschool parking lot

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Ashley Tidwell has a warning for other women, don’t make the same mistake she did. Last week, she was picking up her son at the Prince of Peace Church Preschool on Missouri Avenue in Largo, when someone broke the passenger side window of her car and stole her purse. Her purse was visible in the front seat.

Tidwell says just about everything was in her purse. “My socials, my I.D.., my credit card, you know everything that would be important in a girl’s purse,” said Tidwell. “I lost everything. “

Tidwell filed a police report and Largo police officers are now investigating after incident took place in the middle of the day on Feb. 12. Tidwell parked in one of the spots closest to the front doors of the preschool, she thought she was safe.

“Yeah, because I just think i’m running in to my son’s preschool. Like, who would be waiting to bust my window there,” asked Tidwell. “They were and they were waiting and managed to do it while I ran inside. “

Tidwell soon learned the broken glass in her Camaro was the least of her problems.

“So the next day, they went to a bank in Tampa and withdrew my money,” said Tidwell. “Went to a second bank in Tampa and withdrew the rest of my money. “

Tidwell’s doors were locked and she feels the only mistake she made was leaving her purse in plain view.

“Never leave your purse in your vehicle or leave it in sight,” Tidwell says. “Maybe lock it in the glove box. If you’re going to pick up your child maybe leave it at home.”