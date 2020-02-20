Smash and grab bandit targets woman’s car in Largo church preschool parking lot

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Ashley Tidwell has a warning for other women, don’t make the same mistake she did. Last week, she was picking up her son at the Prince of Peace Church Preschool on Missouri Avenue in Largo, when someone broke the passenger side window of her car and stole her purse. Her purse was visible in the front seat.

Tidwell says just about everything was in her purse. “My socials, my I.D.., my credit card, you know everything that would be important in a girl’s purse,” said Tidwell. “I lost everything. “

Tidwell filed a police report and Largo police officers are now investigating after incident took place in the middle of the day on Feb. 12. Tidwell parked in one of the spots closest to the front doors of the preschool, she thought she was safe.

“Yeah, because I just think i’m running in to my son’s preschool. Like, who would be waiting to bust my window there,” asked Tidwell. “They were and they were waiting and managed to do it while I ran inside. “

Tidwell soon learned the broken glass in her Camaro was the least of her problems.

“So the next day, they went to a bank in Tampa and withdrew my money,” said Tidwell. “Went to a second bank in Tampa and withdrew the rest of my money. “

Tidwell’s doors were locked and she feels the only mistake she made was leaving her purse in plain view.

“Never leave your purse in your vehicle or leave it in sight,” Tidwell says. “Maybe lock it in the glove box. If you’re going to pick up your child maybe leave it at home.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

church preschool car breakin

Thumbnail for the video titled "church preschool car breakin"

USF research team to track live Democratic debate reaction using biometrics

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF research team to track live Democratic debate reaction using biometrics"

Pasco County couple left with more than $75,000 bill for crime scene cleanup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco County couple left with more than $75,000 bill for crime scene cleanup"

Citrus County couple quarantined in the US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County couple quarantined in the US"

Citrus couple in coronavirus quarantine on US soil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus couple in coronavirus quarantine on US soil"

Fatal crash closes I-4 exit ramp in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal crash closes I-4 exit ramp in Plant City"

the Vipers quarterback, Taylor Cornelius, took the majority of the snaps in practice on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers quarterback, Taylor Cornelius, took the majority of the snaps in practice on Wednesday"

Polk woman helps Puerto Rican grandmother repair damage from earthquake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk woman helps Puerto Rican grandmother repair damage from earthquake"

Dunkin' Donuts burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunkin' Donuts burglary"

the Tampa Bay Vipers have their first home game of the season on Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers have their first home game of the season on Saturday"

Quinton Flowers says he has "a lot" of family and friends coming to the Vipers first home game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quinton Flowers says he has "a lot" of family and friends coming to the Vipers first home game"

Safety systems in your car could save your life and some money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety systems in your car could save your life and some money"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss