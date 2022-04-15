PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A small seaplane has crashed into Lake Seminole while attempting to make a water landing during a test flight.

According to Chief Jake Bush of Seminole Fire Rescue, two young men took the plane on a test flight when the plane’s hydraulics failed.

The men were picked up by a private boater. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation is assisting fire rescue at the scene and is attempting to recover the aircraft.

WFLA has a crew headed to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation check back for updates.