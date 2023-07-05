CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon at Clearwater Airpark, according to officials.

A Piper PA-28 was about 200 feet in the air after takeoff when it lost engine power, officials said.

The plane’s registration certificate was issued June 30, according to FAA registration data. Records show the plane is registered to a person in Dunedin.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, refused medical treatment at the scene, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified, officials said.