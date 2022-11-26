ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 350 small businesses are set up at Vinoy Park to showcase what they have to offer to the community in St. Petersburg.

“We saw what happened during the pandemic,” said Shopapalooza spokesperson Pat Largo. “We saw businesses having to shut down or do something totally different to try to survive.”

The Shopapalooza Festival features local shops, artists, musicians, and food vendors.



The best part? It’s free.

We caught up with Ryan Allison, owner of Lava Burger, one of the small businesses represented at the festival.

“Supporting local small businesses is just a great way to give back to your neighbor,” he said. “It builds community.”

“What goes around comes around,” Allison continued. “As you support our small businesses, we support your small businesses.”

He said it trickles down to benefit the local economy here in the Tampa Bay area.

From lava burgers to pizza cones, there’s a little something for everybody.

“Shopapalooza is such an amazing event, said Pam Kelley who owns Pam’z Pizza Conez. “The pandemic really hurt a lot of the businesses around here and they’re just now starting to come back so it’s really important to come out and support local.”

You can head out to Vinoy Park to catch these hundreds of small businesses from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.