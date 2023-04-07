ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Family and friends of Pashun Jeffrey and her son Taylen Mosley gathered at First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg to say their goodbyes on Friday.

Many loved ones wore pink and blue or shirts with the mother and son’s photos to honor their memory.

Jeffrey was buried in a cream-colored casket. Her son, Taylen was lying in a separate, blue casket with a cartoon theme.

Their bodies now rest at Woodlawn Memory Gardens in St. Petersburg.

Jeffrey and Mosely’s loved ones last saw them alive on March 29, and never imagined the next day that Pashun would be found stabbed to death in her apartment. On March 31, authorities found Taylen’s body in the mouth of an alligator.

“It really completely broke my heart, I can’t even really talk,” said Alexia Sanabria, Pashun’s friend.

Thomas Mosley, Taylen’s father, is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder in their killings.

“The Holy Spirit didn’t do this, the Holy Spirit didn’t wake up that morning and say, ‘I think I want to take a mother and her son,” said Rev. Chico Dials, a eulogist at the funeral.