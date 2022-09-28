TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Skyway Bridge connecting Pinellas and Manatee counties was closed on Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol closed the bridge just before 7:30 a.m. as Hurricane Ian pushed high winds into the area.

The Florida Department of Transportation said on Tuesday that they would shut bridges down once winds reached 40 mph. FHP said winds on the bridge were ranging 50 to 60 mph.

FDOT officials said the Skyway will be one of the first inspected for damage once the storm passes.

Gov. DeSantis also confirmed the Skyway was closed in a press conference Wednesday morning.