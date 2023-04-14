PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A vehicle with human skeletal remains was found in Palm Harbor Friday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office confirmed that detectives found the vehicle off of Old Oak Circle at around 7 a.m.

The detectives were assisted by the Sunshine State Sonar dive team, who recently assisted with the recovery of a missing teacher’s vehicle in Volusia County last week.

“The vehicle has been removed from the pond, and human bones were located inside the vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will work to identify to whom the remains belong and what the official cause of death was.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.