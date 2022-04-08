ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than two years since Scott Jenks was beaten to death in a St. Petersburg parking lot.

Friday would have been his 51st birthday. His family and friends celebrated his life in the place where it tragically came to an end.

Linda Young describes the last two years as an emotional roller coaster, but she wants people to remember who her brother was.



Young says she’s still fighting to get justice for her brother.

“To cross that line and do what he did, he could have stopped and walked away,” Young said.

Young says everyone got along with her brother, which is why it’s still hard to grasp what happened to him.

Investigators say Kristoff King beat Scotty Jenks to death, outside The Sports Bar & Grill. The arrest warrant indicates King’s beat-down of Jenks was a racial hate crime.

“He begged for his life, saying I love you Chris please stop,” Young said.

Jenks was a bartender in St. Petersburg for more than 25 years. He was a father, brother and friend. Not a day goes by where Young doesn’t think about her brother.



She and a few of Jenks’ friends got together on his birthday to light lanterns and celebrate his life.

“I just don’t anyone to forget him or what happened,” Young said. “I have to get justice.”

Kristoff is still in jail. He’s back in court later this month.