Silver alert issued for 77-year-old Largo man

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) -A Silver Alert has been issued for a Largo man.

Largo police 78-year-old John Medick was last seen at 5:00 a.m.in the 1000 block of Starkey Road in Largo wearing blue shorts and an unknown color shirt.

Police say Medick was seen driving a Silver Nissan Sentra with FL TAG ZC81F.

According to detectives, Medick has been diagnosed with dementia and is in need of supplemental oxygen.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Largo police at 727-587-6730.