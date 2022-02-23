Silver alert issued for Pinellas Park man with Alzheimer’s and Dementia

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas Park Police Department needs your help locating a man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

According to police, Clyde Duffield, 73, has been missing from his residence since approximately 2:20 p.m. on Feb 22.

Duffield was last seen leaving his home in a 2008 Lexus ES350, gold in color, damaged near the front passenger wheel well.

Duffield is described as a white man with a thin build, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, blue jeans, and a blue/black dry-fit shirt.

Anyone with information about Mr. Duffield’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately.

