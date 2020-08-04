Silver Alert issued for missing St. Petersburg man

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.

Police say Joseph Mihalko, 66, left his St. Petersburg home early this morning and his family is very concerned that he may be lost and confused.

Police say Mihalko is driving a 2002 white Toyota Highlander, tag N196XB, and was last known to be in Hernando County at 7:30 a.m., traveling south on U.S. 19.

Police also want the public to know that his beard is longer than in the photo and he wears glasses.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.