Silver Alert issued for missing St. Petersburg man who may be on his way to Kentucky

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old man from St. Petersburg.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, George Meuth was last seen by family members at home on Monday evening and told them he wanted to drive to Kentucky to see a relative but decided to go to bed.

When his family members returned home from work the next evening they discovered he was missing.

According to deputies Meuth suffers from memory issues and was last seen in the Tallahassee area at a gas station. Bystanders notified law enforcement of a confused elderly male, however, Meuth left prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

He was last seen driving a light blue Hyundai Entourage mini-van with Florida tag 9575XN going eastbound on Highway 90 in Tallahassee at approximately 10:47 a.m. on Wednesday.

Meuth is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall weighing 170-180 pounds with white hair, glasses, and a thin build.

Anyone with information on Meuth’s whereabouts are asked to notify law enforcement immediately.