Silver alert issued for missing Largo woman

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing Largo woman.

Deputies say a Silver Alert has been issued for Velma Whiting, 74, who was last seen leaving her home on 126th Street North in Largo at 8 a.m. on Sept. 18 and has not been heard from since.

Deputies say Whiting suffers from memory issues and is not known to frequent the immediate area. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

Whiting is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a nightgown and is driving a gray 2018 Toyota Camry bearing Florida tag HZER01.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call law enforcement immediately.