Silver Alert issued for missing Largo man

Pinellas County

(Photo: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida authorities issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a 79-year-old man who went missing in Largo.

Robert Bretland was last seen in the 11000 block of 101st Street North on Tuesday, wearing a black polo shirt, black shorts, and grey deck shoes.

Investigators say Bretland may be traveling in a 2014, silver Kia Sorrento with the Florida tag CYTJ95. The vehicle is decorated with a Seattle Seahawks flag and a Salt Life sticker. It says “Bob” on the front license plate.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding Bretland’s whereabouts to call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-6200 or 911.

