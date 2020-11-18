Silver Alert issued for missing Largo man with dementia

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Largo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 78-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing on Tuesday.
A Silver Alert was issued for Timothy Barnes, who was last seen Tuesday in the 300 block of Wertz Drive.
Police said Barnes is traveling in a 2014 silver Volkswagen Passat with the Florida tag ILHU76 and is believed to be in the Collier County area.
Barnes is 6 feet 2 inches, weighing 115 pounds.
Those with information regarding his whereabouts should call police at 727-587-6730.
