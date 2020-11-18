Silver Alert issued for missing Largo man with dementia

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Largo Police Department)

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Largo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 78-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing on Tuesday.

A Silver Alert was issued for Timothy Barnes, who was last seen Tuesday in the 300 block of Wertz Drive.

Police said Barnes is traveling in a 2014 silver Volkswagen Passat with the Florida tag ILHU76 and is believed to be in the Collier County area.

Barnes is 6 feet 2 inches, weighing 115 pounds.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts should call police at 727-587-6730.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss