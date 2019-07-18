Live Now
Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Safety Harbor man

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 90-year-old Safety Harbor man.

Deputies say William Henry, 90, was last seen at his home located at 44 Beaver Dam Court in Safety Harbor around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

Henry is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, has blue eyes with white balding hair and wears glasses.

Deputies think he is driving his silver 2017 Kia Sportage with a Florida license plate 928KD. His car also has a “BC” sticker on the back window and has a Philadelphia Eagles license plate border.

Henry suffers from memory and heart issues.

If you have any information on Henry’s whereabouts, please contact the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

