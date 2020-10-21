LIVE NOW /
Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old Largo man with dementia

Pinellas County

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 89-year-old man who went missing in Largo early Wednesday morning.

Police said James Williams, who suffers from dementia, went missing around 1 a.m. after leaving his home on Thatch Palm Street East.

Police said Williams was driving a 2009 Saturn Vue with the Florida tag V00STD. He was last seen wearing a beige multi-colored striped shirt and green camo pants.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Largo Police at 727-587-6730.

