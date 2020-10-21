LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 89-year-old man who went missing in Largo early Wednesday morning.
Police said James Williams, who suffers from dementia, went missing around 1 a.m. after leaving his home on Thatch Palm Street East.
Police said Williams was driving a 2009 Saturn Vue with the Florida tag V00STD. He was last seen wearing a beige multi-colored striped shirt and green camo pants.
Those with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Largo Police at 727-587-6730.
LATEST STORIES:
- COVID-19 survivor walks out of rehab after being pronounced brain dead
- Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old Largo man with dementia
- ‘Masked’ raccoon bandits break into California bank
- Baby found burned, abandoned in dumpster released from hospital
- Trump vs. Biden: Are there any undecided voters left?