Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old man in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old man out of Pinellas County.

Deputies say Robert James Gelakoski, 84, was last seen around 1:20 p.m. Saturday at his home located off of Sunset Drive South in South Pasadena. He left in a red 2009 Toyota Corolla with a Florida tag KRXK08.

Gelakoski is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has a thin build and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and black striped shirt, a yellow and black jacket, and khaki pants.

According to deputies, he suffers from memory issues and does not have a cellphone.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or have seen him, please contact law enforcement immediately.

