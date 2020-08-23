Silver Alert canceled for 79-year-old Minn. man visiting Oldsmar with his dog

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Ervan Callies has been found.

Deputies say he was found safe in Duval County by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and is being evaluated until he is reunited with his family.

ORIGINAL: Deputies are searching for a missing 79-year-old Minnesota man visiting Oldsmar with his family and pet dog.

A Silver Alert was issued for Ervan Callies early Sunday morning. He was last seen around 2:30 a.m. leaving the Marriott Residence Inn at 4012 Tampa Road with his dog. Deputies said Callies was staying with his family.

Callies drove away in the family’s white 2016 Ford Explorer with Minnesota tag #048TET.

According to family, Callies is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and suffers memory issues.

The man is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 180 lbs. He has light gray hair and blue yes. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with blue jeans.

Callies may be with his black and white female cocker spaniel named Penny.

LATEST STORIES: