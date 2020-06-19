Missing 76-year-old North Carolina man found in Palm Harbor

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Earl Burnette has been found and returned to his daughter’s home in Palm Harbor.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old North Carolina man in Palm Harbor.

Earl Burnette was last seen at his daughter’s home located off Orchard Highland Drive around 6 a.m. Friday. Deputies say Burnette left in a 2013 silver Kia Optima with a North Carolina license plate HDB4201.

According to deputies, Burnette was supposed to go to the Stonecrest Golf Club located at 11560 SE 176th Place Road in Summerfield, Florida, but he never arrived.

He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue-striped polo shirt and shorts.

Deputies say Burnette suffers from memory issues and does not have a cellphone.

If you have seen Burnette, call your local law enforcement immediately.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: