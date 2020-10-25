Silver Alert canceled after Clearwater man with memory issues found

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Guy Silvestro has been found. He was involved in a car crash earlier in Hillsborough County and is recovering at the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Clearwater man.

Pinellas County deputies say 63-year-old Guy J. Silvestro of unincorporated Clearwater was last seen driving near Wesley Chapel in Pasco County around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies say his roommate reported Silvestro missing Saturday evening after he never returned home after being gone all day.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Silvestro left home in a 1998 Toyota Corolla four-door with a black hood and Florida license plate JPCL02.

Deputies say Silvestro recently suffered a stroke and has memory issues.

The 63-year-old is described as a while male with a heavy build, 6 feet tall, 280 pounds with gray hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a black dress shirt, red shorts and black shoes.

If you have seen Silvestro, please contact your local law enforcement immediately.

